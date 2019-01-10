Step inside HGTV 2018 Dream Home near Puget Sound that’s on market for $1.89 million

A second chance to get into the HGTV 2018 Dream Home has opened up — if you have $1.89 million to buy the Gig Harbor, Washington, house.
Millions watched HGTV to see if they had the winning entry, but the dream home grand prize went to Emily Muniz of Nashville, Tennessee. It would be difficult for Muniz to pick up and move to a different part of the country, so she decided to put the home, with all of its designer contents, on the market, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, a website reporting on property around the world.
“In one of the most scenic spots in the country, Gig Harbor, Washington, HGTV’s senior property hunter found an existing 1974 home on a cliff above the water’s edge with a spectacular view of Henderson Bay and its colorful sunsets,” the website reported about the house. “In addition to a sound house, there was a concrete bulkhead that would make a great waterside lounge area and steps going down to the water for water recreation.”
The listing agent is Michael Morrison, Sotheby’s International Realty.
He told inman.com, a real estate news website, that the home’s interior design, which includes all of the original furnishings from HGTV, stands out, but the home’s outdoor appeal will seal the deal for buyers.
“I think what’s important about the house is the location, right on Henderson Bay,” Morrison told Inman. “What’s critical is the architecture — the southwestern exposure allows you to enjoy the most beautiful views of the bay.”
The home’s backyard features a fire pit, a built-in grill under a covered porch, a pair of outdoor dining areas and direct access to Henderson Bay. Drop a Jet Ski or boat at the dock and you’re good to go.
The video above gives a closer look at the house.
The 3,591-square-foot house has a textured-stone car park, dark-brown siding and a pitched steel roof, giving it a modern and rustic look. The home owner can take in water views through a wraparound two-story vaulted glass wall.
There are four bedrooms and three baths on different levels. The main level is open with views from the living room, kitchen and dining area. A wrought-iron railing surrounding a staircase between kitchen and dining takes guests to a lower level. A second master suite on the main level has a bath and walk-in closet. The lower level has two more bedrooms, a hall bath, separate areas for entertaining and a wet bar area — all leading out to a covered sitting area, outdoor kitchen and waterfront.
Scenic Gig Harbor is less than 20 minutes to Tacoma, Washington, and an hour to Seattle.
Muniz’s name was randomly drawn from over 123 million entries to win the grand prize. She decided to take the cash prize instead. HGTV then sold the home to the current owners, who are relocating to Texas, according to iman.com
