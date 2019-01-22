Baseball super-agent Scott Boras of Sacramento seals deal on Newport Beach house

It looks like a loss for Scott Boras in Newport Beach. After buying a Mediterranean-style home for $2.975 million in 2013, the MLB agent has sold it six years later for $2.9 million.
Boras, a Sacramento native whose client list has included stars like Alex Rodriguez and Bryce Harper, first listed the estate in 2015 for $3.525 million. A price cut seemed to draw more interest, as he had it on the market late last year for $2.999 million.
Pairing yellow stucco with a clay tile roof, the 2004 home opens to 4,150 square feet of hardwood-lined interiors. Arched doorways navigate the living spaces, which include a two-story dining room, a center-island kitchen and a family room with built-ins and a fireplace.
A spiral staircase leads to the second story, where the master suite opens to a tile deck with ocean views. In total, there are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Outside, landscaping touches up both the front and back of the property.
Boras, whose Boras Corp. operates out of Newport Beach, has negotiated more than $2 billion in current baseball contracts, according to Forbes. Over the years, he’s represented All-Stars such as Prince Fielder, Matt Holliday, Kris Bryant and three-time Cy Young Award-winner Max Scherzer.
His wife, Jeanette Biewers-Boras, held the listing. Ksenia Silva of Magdalina Gulyas represented the buyer.
The couple own other property in Newport Beach, and in 2017 they bought a contemporary home in Venice for $3.18 million.
Boras was born in Sacramento, and grew up in Elk Grove, the son of a dairy farmer. In 1982, he earned his law degree through McGeorge School of Law.
