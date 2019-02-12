Rock star’s lavish Bay Area mansion is for sale at $12 million. You won’t believe the views

A rock star’s estate that sits on the highest peak in Tiburon with unobstructed views of nearly every landmark in the Bay Area is quietly being sold for $12 million.
Panoramic views from the 13,000 square-foot home take in the San Francisco skyline and the bay, the Bay Bridge, Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island, Alcatraz, the Marin Headlands and Mount Tamalpais.
The house has 25 rooms, including six bedrooms, six full baths - one with a fish aquarium over the tub - and three half baths. There are five fireplaces, a library, recording studio and underground basketball court.
It’s on the market as a pocket listing, which means there is no MLS listing and isn’t being widely advertised.
The estate at 11 Place Moulin was once owned by Lars Ulrich, drummer for the heavy metal band Metallica, and is now in a trust, according to Marin County public records and Forbes magazine. A representative for the broker said that an “anonymous rockstar” was selling the property.
Forbes reports that the property was held in a trust by the late Leo Frederick Duffin, a financial planner.
While the property sits on a 20,000-square-foot-plus lot, the buyer will get “an aggregate of three separate parcels totaling more than two acres,” according to the listing. “The property owner prefers to sell all three parcels in one transaction but, for the right price, may consider selling them separately.”
Steven Mavromihalis, who recently sold actor Robert Redford’s Napa Valley estate for $7 million, with Compass is handling the deal.
