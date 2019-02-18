This California mansion and buffalo farm owned by $180 million lottery winner is now for sale

A California construction executive who won a $180 million lottery is selling his ridge-top mansion and 865-acre property in Santa Barbara County for $26 million.
Rick Knudsen, who won the Mega Millions jackpot in August 2014, is in search of another project beyond the chateau-style mansion, buffalo farm and steakhouses he purchased in Oak Glen, California, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, a website covering real estate around the globe.
He told People magazine he’s ready to downsize.
“I will not be looking to buy such an extravagant home this time around,” Rick Knudsen told People in a November article. “I am looking to purchase land and build a home and ranch half the size of what I have now. I will still be looking for a great view and to add more ranch animals—maybe a few horses and buffalo.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
After winning the lottery on a $5 Quick Pick at a convenience store near his Riverside County home, Knudson bought the Southern California mountain-top property with a mansion that was still under construction. He finished the house and then expanded the property to include land totaling 865 acres and a buffalo farm, toptenrealestatedeals reported.
The buffalo ranch comes with a sustainable 45 head of grass- and apple-fed buffalo, a caretaker’s house and two barns, one for equipment and one for hay storage, according to the listing.
The buffalo meat is served at the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon. As it happens, the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Wild West Saloon are included in the purchase price.
Known as the Eagle Crest Mountain Estate, the property sits at an elevation of 9,000 feet and commands views of Little San Gorgonio and Mount San Jacinto peaks, as well as the Salton Sea and Catalina Island.
“The five-bedroom house features a 4,100-square-foot six-bay garage and carport, three-story elevator, 17-seat theater with a George Lucas sound system, fully-equipped gym, wine cellar, as well as its own water source, sustained internet and solar power system,” according to the listing, which encourages potential buyers to “own your own mountain.”
The 16,000-square-foot home has state-of-the-art kitchen that adjoins a great room. The master suite has its own deck and Jacuzzi. There is also an attached one-bedroom apartment with a separate entrance and fully-equipped kitchen. On the grounds are an outdoor kitchen, two ponds, a stream and apple orchard.
The listing agent is Craig Strong, Compass Realty, Los Angeles, California.
Comments