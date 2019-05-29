See the $1.2 million Bay Area townhouse where an Olympic sprinter chills

$1.2 million home: This is where an Olympic gold medal sprinter slows down Michael Johnson won four Olympic gold medals during his record-setting career, and now he’s nearing the finish line on a home sale in Marin County townhouse for $1.2 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Johnson won four Olympic gold medals during his record-setting career, and now he’s nearing the finish line on a home sale in Marin County townhouse for $1.2 million.

Michael Johnson won four Olympic gold medals during his record-setting career, and now he’s nearing the finish line on a home sale. A Marin County townhouse owned by the retired sprinter is listed as pending with an asking price of $1.2 million, records show.

Found in Corte Madera half a mile from the San Francisco Bay, the 1990s home pairs white walls with carpet and hardwood across 1,690 square feet.

Thomas Henthorne of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Plenty of windows brighten a two-story living room with a fireplace, and other highlights include a sunny dining area and a remodeled kitchen with brass fixtures and subway tile.

Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms cap off the interior. Outside, there’s a patio and garden area next to a grassy space with a creek.

At 1,690 square feet, it’s only about a third of the size of the contemporary digs he bought in Malibu last year. Records show he shelled out $5.825 million for that one, which takes in ocean views from an infinity-edge pool and cantilevered deck.

Johnson, 51, won gold medals in three Olympic Games: Barcelona in 1992, Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000. He also boasts eight World Championship gold medals, which ties him for second all-time alongside fellow American Carl Lewis.