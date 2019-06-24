Demolition planned at Clarion Hotel to make way for 180,000 square feet of housing and retail

Through Tearing Walls Apart, high school artists get the chance to fill the Mansion Inn with their art High school artists are getting the opportunity to fill the abandoned Mansion Inn with their art before it's torn down for renovations. They can apply to be a part of Tearing Walls Apart until September 5. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK High school artists are getting the opportunity to fill the abandoned Mansion Inn with their art before it's torn down for renovations. They can apply to be a part of Tearing Walls Apart until September 5.

The old Clarion Hotel, abandoned since its closure in 2012, is set to be demolished to make way for a new 180,000-square-foot housing and retail development.

The hotel, at 700 16th St. and across from the Governor’s Mansion, will be replaced by a mixed-use project including 190 residential units and 3,000 square feet of retail space, according to documents submitted with the city of Sacramento last week.

The project is being called the Mansion Inn Apartments and is currently awaiting review by city planning officials.

There have been several plans for the vacant hotel site over the years.

In 2014, Pacifica Cos. proposed plans for a 165-unit senior housing complex with ground floor retail space and a prominent community arts center.

Then in 2017, SKK Developments, led by Sotiris Kolokotronis, and The Grupe Co. planned to renovate the building and reopen it as a retro 1950s-style boutique hotel called the Mansion Inn, a throwback to the hotel’s original name before it was rebranded as the Clarion.

Most recently, the aging hotel was opened up to high school youths, who created an art exhibition inside the building last year as part of the Tearing Walls Apart project.