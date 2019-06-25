Real Estate News
This entire Indiana town is for sale, ghost and all. See what you get for $3.8M
An entire town in Indiana is for sale for $3.8 million.
Story, Ind., located about an hour south of Indianapolis, sits on 17.4 acres. For the price, the buyer also gets a historic general store, fenced horse pastures, an old grain mill, several barns, rental cottages and outbuildings, an old grain mill, saw mill, gardens and orchards, according to the listing.
“Today, former residents’ homes have been turned into guest houses, the old general store is now a popular regional restaurant with creaky wooden floors and pot-bellied stove and the big barn is a favorite wedding venue,” reported toptenrealestatedeals.com.
Only three people, four dogs and, reportedly, a ghost know as the Blue Lady, lived in the town in 2018, according to the New York Post.
The town’s sole employer is a bed-and-breakfast called the Story Inn. Longtime inn owner Rick Hofstetter told the Herald-Times that he wants to separate the town from the restaurant/bed-and-breakfast business.
But railroad and highway expansion bypassed the area and a man-made lake cut Story off from next-door Bloomington where Indiana University is located. Add the Great Depression and the town eventually fell on hard times.
Even today, however, Story is attracting tourists from nearby Indianapolis, Louisville and Cincinnati for its gourmet farm-to-table restaurant, bed-and-breakfast, and the fall colors of nearby Brown County State Park famous for its fall colors.
Christopher Cockerham of Bloomington Realtors is the listing agent.
