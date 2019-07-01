Check out over-the-top, $43.9 million L.A. home featured on ‘Selling Sunset’

Check out one of L.A.’s most extravagant homes: $43.9 million A new Los Angeles home featured in the Netflix series “Selling Sunset” is on the market at $43.9 million. The 20,000 square-foot home at 8408 Hillside Ave. offers striking views of Los Angeles, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new Los Angeles home featured in the Netflix series “Selling Sunset” is on the market at $43.9 million. The 20,000 square-foot home at 8408 Hillside Ave. offers striking views of Los Angeles,

The 20,000 square-foot home at 8408 Hillside Ave. offers striking views of Los Angeles, a 175-foot pool with a waterfall spilling into an atrium below and a 15-foot outdoor television that rotates to serve every room in the house. Other features include a 12-car garage, automated sliding glass doors that recess into the walls to open up the entire house, a spa retreat with wet and dry sauna, hot and cold plunge pools, and a glass elevator that goes from the wine cellar to the movie theater and all the way up to an “enormous rooftop deck,” according to the listing.

Designed by the South African architectural group Saota, the Hollywood Hills property may be the last of its kind after the Los Angeles City Council voted in 2017 to regulate the size of new homes, toptenrealestatedeals.com reports.

“It is the latest in a long line of expensive contemporary designs that have made Southern California especially noteworthy for over-the-top, modern-home architecture,” the real estate news website reported.

The Hillside Avenue house joins other extravagant contemporary listings, such as the 38,000-square-foot Billionaire estate of developer Bruce Makowsky priced at $150 million and the 25,000-square foot Villa Sarbonne—built in 1964, updated in 2017—that is going for $88 million, toptenrealestatedeals reported.

The house is marketed by the Oppenheim Group. “Selling Sunset” follows the firm’s leader, Jason Oppenheim, and a group real estate agents as they try to sell luxury homes to affluent clients. There’s no word yet if a second season has been approved.

The Saota home has been featured regularly on the program during its construction.

By the way, furnishings can be added to the home for an additional $1.1 million, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com