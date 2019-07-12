For $10.4 million, you can write the songs in Barry Manilow’s beach house: Check it out

What a view! Check out Barry Manilow’s Malibu beach house for sale A Malibu beach house where singer/songwriter Barry Manilow once lived may have a new owner soon. It’s back on the market for $10.375 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Malibu beach house where singer/songwriter Barry Manilow once lived may have a new owner soon. It’s back on the market for $10.375 million.

It’s still known as “Barry’s house” to locals. Perhaps it always will be.

A Malibu beach house where singer/songwriter Barry Manilow once lived may have a new owner soon. It’s back on the market for $10.375 million.

“Located along the Malibu shoreline right next to the world-famous Malibu Colony, sits arguably one of the best-looking homes on Malibu Road,” according to the listing. “For years, this home was known as Barry Manilow’s Beach House; however, very recent, extensive upgrades have turned it into a modernized contemporary masterpiece.“

Located next to the famous Malibu Colony, Manilow purchased it at the end of the 1990s and lived there until it first hit the market in 2006, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. In 2017, new owners upgraded the oceanfront house in a big way.

The 4,230-square-foot, two-story house at 24146 Malibu Road was built in 1976, offering one of Malibu’s best views of the Pacific Ocean. It has five bedrooms, five baths, a den, a self-feeding fish tank in the entry, office/media room and a detached fully-equipped guest house with kitchen sitting across a walled entry garden.

The garden has an outdoor kitchen with dining area, along with a Jacuzzi hot tub and hot outdoor shower. Ceiling-to-floor walls of glass can open to let in the sound of crashing waves and feel of ocean breezes. The house gives 180-degree views up and down the beach.

Malibu, a popular destination for surfers, tourists and celebrities, was hard to get to until the Pacific Coast Highway came through in the 1930s. Celebrity residents include Cindy Crawford, Robert Downey Jr. and Lady Gaga.

The home is listed by agents Sandro Dazzan, David Solomon and Anna Solomon of The Agency, Beverly Hills.