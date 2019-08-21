See stunning 340-acre El Dorado County property with rare private access to American River

Soar over massive El Dorado County property with rare access to American River. Price: $1.175 million A unique 340-acre property near Placerville, CA that offers easy access to an extremely private stretch of the American River in El Dorado County hit the market earlier this month for $1.175 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A unique 340-acre property near Placerville, CA that offers easy access to an extremely private stretch of the American River in El Dorado County hit the market earlier this month for $1.175 million.

A unique 340-acre property that offers easy access to an extremely private stretch of the American River in El Dorado County has hit the market for $1.175 million.

Bruce Renfrew of California Outdoor Properties, the listing agent, called the property “rare” because it affords such easy and private access to three-quarters of a mile of the river and spans both sides of the waterway.

Typically, the area’s steep canyons make getting down to the river difficult on the South Fork. Loaded with rainbow and brown trout, this section of the river is only approachable from the property.

“It’s unusual to go across the river with a property and have this much privacy,” Renfrew said. “This is a sportsman’s paradise.”

The property is undeveloped, but has two build sites at the top of a canyon. Those sites offer “stunning views” of the Sierra Nevada and Pyramid Peak in Desolation Wilderness, he said. The owner can build on a one-acre site and a three-acre plot. Both have wells and access to PG&E power.

“Also what I find astonishing is (the property) is on this major river in complete wilderness, yet is only 10 minutes from downtown Placerville,” Renfrew added.

Deer, fox, coyote, bob cat, mountain lion, wild turkey, dove, quail and other small game critters run wild on the land, which borders federal Bureau of Land Management property.

Renfrew said the previous owners planted 15,000 pine and douglas fir trees, allowing a buyer to commercially harvest timber in the future.

The section of the river was mined for gold in the late 1800s, but has basically been left alone since the Gold Rush era, according to the listing.