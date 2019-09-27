Go inside the home Kardashian reality TV star Scott Disick is flipping for $6.8 million

How do you like $6.8 million home Scott Disick designed Scott Disick of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fame is showing off his house-flipping skills by putting a Los Angeles home on the market for $6.89 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott Disick of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fame is showing off his house-flipping skills by putting a Los Angeles home on the market for $6.89 million.

Scott Disick of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fame is showing off his house-flipping skills by putting a Los Angeles home on the market for $6.89 million.

Disick, who was one of the main characters on the long-running Kardashian-Jenner reality show on E!, has a new program called “Flip it Like Disick,” where he demonstrates his home-design skills.

The two-story Hidden Hills contemporary farmhouse he put up for sale was built in 1973 before undergoing a major remodel in 2007. Disick bought the five-bedroom, six bath home for $3.235 million in April 2018, according to realtor.com.

With the update, Disick brought the 5,663-square-foot home, which sits on 1.33 acres, into the 21st century, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which reported on the listing.

Disick used several signature styles that he enjoys in his own home, the website reported, such as white marble on counters and walls. He added glass pocket doors that recede into the walls, recessed large televisions so they are flush with the wall and put wine storage space under the stairs.

“As you enter this stunning home through its (10-foot) glass pivot door, you are lured in by the open layout, straight through the Fleetwood pocket doors to your expansive private backyard,” according to the listing.

“He ... used reclaimed wood in a pool pavilion as an entertainment lounge area for the infinity-edge pool, spa and outdoor cooking area,” according to the TopTenRealEstateDeals article. “Taking full advantage of its 1.33-acre site, the house is filled with windows, light and views of lush greenery. Special features include the large open chef’s kitchen and two large master suites. The attached garage houses six vehicles with plenty of guest parking.”

Disick began a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian in 2006. They have three children together but are separated.

“Flip It Like Disick is scheduled for eight episodes.

Other celebrities calling Hidden Hills-Calabasas home are Drake, Will Smith, Katie Holmes, LeAnn Rimes, Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears.

The listing agents for the renovated farmhouse at 5474 Jed Smith Road are Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian of The Agency, Beverly Hills.