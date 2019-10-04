Check out this prominent $2M house that brings popular modern design to Folsom

SHARE COPY LINK

If you’ve ever shopped at Whole Foods or eaten at Chicago Fire at the Palladio mall in Folsom, you’ve probably looked up and seen a large white home perched on the hills to the east.

That house is selling for $2 million, making it the second-most expensive listing in the city.

The architecture brings modern design to Folsom—along with a tremendous panoramic view of the Sacramento Valley.

Tale’a Viscarra of Century 21 Select Real Estate is the listing agent.

The listing calls the home at 417 Tobrurry Way “truly a next level of design with a Wow factor not often found in our area.”

Sacramento real estate appraiser Ryan Lundquist agrees.

“This property is unique for Folsom in that we don’t often seen ultra-modern homes like this in the city,” he said. “We do see modern homes closer to downtown and sprinkled throughout portions of (Highway) 50 corridor, but the trend is less prominent in Folsom and beyond.”

With modern homes being “all the rage these days,” he said the housing market has begun to see a few more constructed in Folsom, El Dorado Hills and Granite Bay.

“This is still a newer trend to watch, but it’s a good reminder that modern is finding some acceptance in places beyond closer to downtown.”

The four-bedroom, six-bath home stretches over 5,100 square feet, with an open floor plan and natural lighting.

Owned by a Sacramento area restaurateur, the house features a gourmet kitchen with an oversized island. Downstairs are guest quarters and a media room with a separate entrance.

Outside, a lavish infinity pool with LED lighting display, a two-story waterfall and spa, along with lots of deck space and an outdoor kitchen make the place suited for an evening of relaxing alone — or full-blown entertaining.

“It was designed for entertaining,” Viscarra said.

It was one of the original homes on the hills east of East Bidwell Drive, she said, and offers vistas of the Sacramento skyline, Folsom Lake and, on a clear day, even the Sutter Buttes.

The house has been on the market for two months. Some 300 people walked through the home on a recent open-house weekend, Viscarra said.

“It’s just different from any other architecture, a flat, modern design,” she said. “There are views from almost every room designed to enhance and captivate.”

Viscarra originally sold the land to the owner. He then designed and built the house over three years, finishing in 2016.

“It is such solid construction,” she said. “They took time to build it.”

At $2 million, it’s the second-highest priced residential listing in Folsom, according to realtor.com.

“It would be the highest sale ever in Folsom if it closes anywhere near the list price,” Lundquist said. “In 2019, the highest sale we’ve seen in Folsom has been $1.59 (million).”

He said the record among Folsom sales on Metrolist is a property that closed at $1.75 million in 2005.