See ‘Cluckingham Palace,’ built by founder of Pilgrim’s Pride chicken, set for auction

SHARE COPY LINK

A French Renaissance estate known as “Cluckingham Palace,” because it was built by the late founder of Pilgrim’s Pride poultry products, will go to auction this month with no reserve.

Lonnie “Bo” Pilgrim, who died in 2017, and his wife built the six-bedroom, 11-bath dream home they called “Chateau de Pilgrim,” in 1992.

Spanning 18,000 square feet of living space, the palatial and ornate home was custom-built with the requirement that all rooms would overlook the grounds, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Representatives for the auction said the property has a listing investment of $15 million, according to Forbes. The October 15, 2019, auction is with Concierge Auctions.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The mansion lies in the eastern Texas town of Pittsburg, Texas, a two-hour drive from Dallas.

The house speaks to the Pilgrims love of formal entertaining. In front, there’s a circle drive perfect for valet parking, clipped boxwood mazes and rows of pink flowers. Guests can gather in a marble, wrought-iron and gold-leaf foyer. A glass elevator overlooks the grounds. Inside are European gas fireplaces and red oak wood floors. Gold leaf accents are carried throughout the formal rooms.

There is an indoor swimming pool and spa with a bar at one end and multiple French doors opening to terraces and lawn. The chef’s island kitchen has butler’s pantry.

Other features include caretaker’s quarters, two offices, full bar, gym and media room.

Bo Pilgrim and his brother Aubry founded Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation in 1946 with a small feed store in Pittsburg. When Aubry Pilgrim died in 1966, Bo took over as CEO and oversaw the company’s expansion. He was the face and voice of the company, from its logo with his pilgrim hat with the big buckle to the spokesman in chicken commercials.

He sold the company in 2009 to the Brazilian beef company JBS. Bo Pilgrim’s net worth was estimated to be around $1 billion, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.