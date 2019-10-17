Executive who created Uber products selling this $8.6 million Marin County retreat

A year after stepping down as Uber’s chief product officer, Jeff Holden is looking to leave his Tiburon home behind. His scenic estate in the Marin County community is up for grabs at $8.6 million.

That’s $1.6 million more than Holden paid for the property five years ago, records show.

Built in 2008, the gated retreat sits just across the bay from Uber’s headquarters in San Francisco. The shake-side two-story is perched on a hillside with sweeping water views, employing balconies, patios and wraparound verandas to take advantage of the setting.

Past an exterior of stone and wood shingles, the home holds airy living spaces with white beams over dark hardwood floors. A stacked-stone fireplace crawls up the wall in the living room. A massive wood island anchors the chef’s kitchen.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, two family rooms, an office, billiards room, game room and gym, as well as a hidden wine cellar. French doors open to decks and balconies from nearly every living space.

The estate — which combines an 8,149-square-foot home, swimming pool, pergola and pool house — encompasses about 1.6 acres. Filling out the landscaped grounds are vegetable beds, gardens, lawns, an orchard and an outdoor kitchen.

Steven Mavromihalis of Compass holds the listing.

After joining Uber in 2014, Holden was responsible for overall-all product development. He created Uber Pool and Uber Eats, and founded the company’s self-driving technology unit, as well as Uber Elevate, the company’s flying car initiative.

He stepped down last May to co-found the venture Atomic Machines.

Sacramento Bee writer David Caraccio contributed to this report.