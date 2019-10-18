What energy drinks can do for you: See Rockstar founder’s $35 million home for sale

The Rockstar energy drinks founder is selling both of his Florida homes for $71.5 million.

Russell Weiner, 49, has put his Miami Beach home, located in the celebrity-filled North Bay Road neighborhood, up for sale at $35 million.

Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent.

About 50 miles north of his Miami Beach home, Weiner is also selling his larger Delray Beach beachfront home of 21,021 square feet for $36.5 million.

Candace Friis of the Corcoran Group is the listing agent for the Delray Beach mansion.

The Miami beach home sits on a 1.1-acre lot, one of the largest in the neighborhood, on the edge of Biscayne Bay and was built in 2013, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals, which reported on the property. The video above gives a closer look.

The gated, two-story, Bali-style, 9,159-square-foot home opens with a dramatic walkway to the front entrance. It has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, wine cellar, media room and large eat-in chef’s kitchen. Ceilings soar to 30 feet above wood floors and large windows run throughout the home, creating light-filled rooms.

The large master bath has a freestanding bathtub in the middle of the room surrounded by marble matching the countertops. Guest rooms open overlook the pool and bay.

Taking advantage of the Florida climate, the grounds feature a resort-style pool and spa looking out over the water and skyline of Miami’s luxury condominium high rises. A dock can accommodate a hundred-foot yacht and has boat and jet ski lifts.

“This exquisite property offers not only a home, but also a complete coastal dream lifestyle,” according to the listing.

Weiner has acquired a net worth of $4.1 billion before the age of 50. He founded Rockstar in 2001.

He also owns four Los Angeles mansions.