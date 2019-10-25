Step into $6.7 million Italian-style farmhouse with views of Golden Gate Bridge, bay

An Italian-style farmhouse perched on the side of a hill in Tiburon that overlooks San Francisco, the Bay Bridge, Golden Gate Bridge and Angel Island recently hit the market for $6.7 million.

The video above gives a close look at the the 4,770-square-foot luxury residence at 8 Audrey Court which sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.

Like a Tuscan villa, the home allows for inside and outside dining and entertainment opportunities. There’s a sparkling solar heated pool with Badu swim current, water feature, eight person spa and adjacent fireplace, as well as a rose garden, raised flower and vegetable beds, an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, and a lounge area with fireplace.

Entirely renovated in 2001, according to the listing, the home has detailed exposed wood beams, arched doorways and walnut curved doors giving the estate an upscale rustic feel.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Other amenities include limestone archways, mediterranean stone, 170-year-old hand-hewn beams, a Rumsford style cooking fireplace in the kitchen, rare Brazilian blue granite and concrete countertops, reclaimed French tile pavers and a wine cellar that holds 1,400 bottles.

Public records show the home last sold in 2004 for $4.9 million.

Shana Rohde Lynch of Compass has the listing.

The home is “an ideal weekend getaway for a Silicon Valley tech titan or a primary residence for a San Francisco family searching for a indoor-outdoor sunlit lifestyle and top school district,” a Compass representative said in a news release.