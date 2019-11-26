On coveted Sacramento street, opulent home hits market in time for holidays at $3.2 million

An English Tudor-style home on one of the most coveted streets in Sacramento has just hit the market in time for the holiday season at $3.2 million.

The house at 440 Crocker Road is distinguished by custom woodwork throughout its interior, including an elegant box beam coffered ceiling, and a grand two-story foyer with a curved staircase and gold trimmed balusters.

“The attention to detail in this home is second to none,” said listing agent Cheryl Nightingale of Dunnigan Realtors. “The builders really put their heart and soul into it.”

The five-bedroom, five bath house spanning 7,000 square feet also offers ample opportunity for entertaining guests for Christmas.

“It’s such a family home and a holiday home, we thought why not put it out there (on the market) when everything looks magical anyway, and everybody is driving by and looking at (Christmas) lights,” Nightingale said.

There’s a guest suite downstairs and two upstairs en-suite bedrooms with views of the manicured grounds. A game room is set apart from the main living space and a media room brings surround sound, room-darkening shades and a built-in bar to gatherings.

The chef’s gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a built-in pantry.

There’s an outside dining area, a 400-square-foot, wisteria-covered patio and pool with a spa and water features. The home sits on over a half-acre of land.

The appeal of the home struck Nightingale the moment she first saw it back in 1991, when she had just moved to Sacramento and would “stalk beautiful homes” in fabulous neighborhoods. The thatched roof grabbed her attention first.

“I loved that roof,” she said.

She wondered what stood behind the big wooden front doors. The minute she walked into the “elegant” foyer, Nightingale was impressed. And now she’s representing the home.

The house was built in 1985. Nightingale declined to identify the seller.

Just two doors down from the Tudor, another Crocker Road home sold for $4.75 million in 2013, the second highest residential sale ever in Sacramento County.

Asked about current Crocker Road listing, an expert on Sacramento area real estate said the property has a lot going for it.

“This is an opulent home with a high quality of construction,” appraiser Ryan Lundquist said. “It’s on one of the strongest streets in Sacramento in terms of being able to fetch higher prices. Crocker (Road) has long been one of those iconic status-symbol type streets.”

There have been six sales above $3 million in Sacramento County over the past two years, Lundquist added.