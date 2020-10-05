See El Dorado Hills mansion with amazing Folsom Lake views that may set price record

A custom-built El Dorado Hills home that stands out for its craftsmanship and spectacular views of Folsom Lake just hit the market for $4.9 million, which would be the highest-priced sale ever for that area.

If the home fetches that price, it would be the fifth-highest residential sale ever in the four-county region of Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and El Dorado counties, according to Ryan Lundquist, a Sacramento appraiser and real estate market analyst.

“We’ve only seen about a dozen residential sales ever eclipse the $4 million price point in the Sacramento region,” Lundquist said.

The highest sale in El Dorado Hills was a $3.9 million home in 2019, he added, and there are currently only two listings above $4 million within that zip code. A 15,000-square-foot estate hit the market for $5.495 million last summer, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The newly listed 7,000-square-foot estate was designed by Mark Gomm, whose work includes homes in nearby Serrano, Folsom and Granite Bay, as well as the clubhouse at Winchester Country Club in Meadow Vista, California.

Completed in 2009, the five-bedroom, six-bath home took three years to build from start to finish.

“No expense was spared in creating this masterpiece,” according to the new MLS listing.

Three waterfalls, a water wall and other water features run through the property. A custom-designed free-form swimming pool and spa offers an expansive view of Folsom Lake.

“Sitting behind or in the pool gives the appearance of actually being in the lake,” seller Greg Haubner, a retired local businessman, wrote in an email describing the home. “A TV recessed into (a) rock waterfall next to the spa is activated and appears from inside the rock at the push of a button.”

Richard Betz of Betz Landscaping in Folsom professionally designed, installed and maintains the landscaping. There are 100-year-old olive trees from a working Northern California olive grove surrounding the front entry to the property, “creating a dramatic entrance and motor courtyard area,” Haubner said.

On the grounds of the 1.63-acre property are several recreation areas, including a putting green, bocce court and oversized sand box.

Lundquist said the home is likely to catch the interest of potential buyers.

“This is a custom home with a high quality of craftsmanship throughout,” he said. “Buyers will certainly appreciate the size of the home, too. But the view of Folsom Lake is what will sell the house. These days, during the pandemic, buyers value privacy and space even more, so waking up with a view of the lake seems like an incredible way to quarantine in style.”

Home-sales volume in El Dorado County is up a whopping 31.5% since pandemic-related lockdowns hit, Lundquist noted.

“We certainly have local buyers targeting these areas, but we’ve also had an influx of Bay Area buyers, too,” he said, noting that LinkedIn News recently published a report showing a 7.6% increase in net arrivals in Sacramento over the past five months.

Other features of the El Dorado Hills home include:

Custom plank hand-scraped walnut flooring

Custom built-in cabinets throughout home, including the garage

Custom ceiling treatments, including brick, cedar and heavy hand-crafted wood beams

Custom wrought-iron railings inside and out, with entry and wine room doors by Vega’s Custom Iron in Sacramento

An elevator in the west wing that goes up to a bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen and an outside balcony with sunset views.

Darla Haubner of Sac Platinum Realty is the listing agent.