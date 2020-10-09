Rob Lowe reportedly strikes deal to sell this Montecito estate for $45.5 million

Actor Rob Lowe has reached a deal to sell his Montecito home for $45.5 million, according to media reports.

The estate was listed for sale for $42.5 million, the Sacramento Bee reported in August 2019.

The deal is one of the priciest ever to close in the celebrity-studded community near Santa Barbara, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

Nicknamed Oakview, the 10,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial-style home stands bright white and offers Pacific Ocean views. The house has six bedrooms, 11 baths, several large formal rooms, a huge white family kitchen, separate catering kitchen, wine room, multiple living and dining areas, a theater and an sweeping master suite.

The listing calls the property “perhaps the finest estate to hit the market in decades.”

The home, built after the couple bought the 3.4-acre site in 2006 for $8.5 million, was originally listed for $47 million, according to realtor.com. Lowe and his wife, jewelry designer Sheryl Berkoff, recreated a classic East Coast-style estate in 2009.