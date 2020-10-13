See stunning Galt estate with vineyard, pool, lazy river being sold for $7.7 million

A magnificent 40-acre, resort-like estate in Galt hit the market Monday with a price tag of $7.7 million, one of the most expensive property listings in the Sacramento area.

The private, gated estate features a 10,000-square-foot main residence with an elevator., two-story library and state-of-the-art movie room with seating for 20 people. On the grounds, there is a 3,000-square-foot guest house, two apartments, a manufactured home, a 1,200-square-foot pool house, huge pool with a water slide, spa and a lazy river. There’s also an equestrian arena, putting green, tennis court, seasonal pond and large outdoor patio with a fireplace.

“This majestic 40 acre parcel is predominantly situated among an impressive . . . vineyard and features more amenities than one can imagine,” according to the listing. “Entertaining at this property is truly a must.”

The property, totalling 15 bedrooms and 10 baths, is being sold as residential with a vineyard.

Cabernet sauvignon grapes are grown on 35 of the 40 acres. Gallo Winery of Modesto services the vineyard and pays the owner annually for the yield, according to Brandon Shepard of The Residence Real Estate Group, listing agent for the property.

The sprawling main house at 11697 Conley Road opens with a grand entrance. There’s an oversized chef’s kitchen with stunning countertops, custom barstools, top-of-the-line appliances and an island. The bottom level of the home has heated floors, much of which are covered with hand-honed cherry wood. The luxurious downstairs master bedroom comes with its own laundry along and his-and-hers bathrooms and walk-in closets.

An elevator and a pair of staircases go up to the additional, spacious en-suite bedrooms. The two-story library features a spiral staircase and “a rooftop lookout point” with sweeping 360 degree panoramic views.

“Exit the charming upstairs balcony and stroll along the catwalk to discover the quaint, 1 bed, 1 bath private apartment with fireplace and laundry,” the listing reads.

“This began as a family residence with kids and grand kids living in the home and guest home,” Shepard told The Bee in an email. “The kids have all moved away so this is simply too much space for (a) husband and wife.”

The owners have moved to Elk Grove, he added.

Asked about potential buyers, Shepard said that, while the property is exclusive, he sees several possible opportunities.

“A potential buyer in my eyes would be a winery who would like to relocate and open an amazing place for tastings, wedding venue, (or) bed/breakfast,” he said. “The potential is really there for a lot of options. Workers could potentially live on the property, as well.”

The listing hits at a time when the real estate market is strong, he added.

“There is a small pool of buyers for this property, but once you see it, the first impression is truly something special,” he added. “With all of the fires in the Napa area occurring yearly now, a winery might want to relocate. Bay Area buyers are flocking, but again, this is still a very unique piece of property, so it will take the right buyer to make it happen.”