At $12 million, this Loomis estate is the highest-price listing in Sacramento area

A spectacular Mediterranean-style villa in Loomis just hit the market as the highest residential listing in the Sacramento region at $12 million.

Designed by respected architect Dale Gordon, the eight-bedroom equestrian estate spans 10,132 square feet on a 21-acre lot. The main house, captivating in its grandeur, offers six en-suite bedrooms, a 1,200 bottle wine cellar, two offices, six fireplaces, a theater room and custom finishes that include Ann Sacks tile, Gladding McBean roofing, and hand-cut, imported stone.

“The property exudes a forward-thinking design while incorporating the classic Old World style,” according to the listing.

The home sits at 2000 Creekside Lane, between highways 65 and 80, in the rural community a half-hour northeast of Sacramento.

There is a two-bedroom detached guest house, infinity pool and spa, bocce courts and premium equestrian amenities on the grounds. The home is “eco-conscious,” according to the listing, with owned solar and deeded water rights filling a two-acre pond year-round.

For the horse-riding enthusiast, there’s a customized five-stall barn, two horse pastures, and a 110-by-100 square-foot riding arena.

“The views are amazing and all the outdoor entertaining area is breathtaking,” listing agent Nick Sadek of Sotheby’s International Realty said by email.

The seller is moving onto another project, possibly “a ranch on a few hundred acres,” Sadek said.

While the price tag is high, the listing comes at a time when real estate agents say they are seeing a huge demand for property with open space and a flood of potential homebuyers from the Bay Area looking to move to the Sacramento area.

“This is the time to sell a luxury listing,” Sadek said. “The exodus from the Bay Area is helping our luxury market. We have seen a 50 percent increase in our office closings in the last six months.”

The Loomis property last sold for $1.07 million in 2004, according to realtor.com