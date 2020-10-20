See inside the bright Carmel home of film legend Doris Day, on market for $7.4 million

The longtime private Carmel Valley home of late actress and singer Doris Day has come on the market for the first time since 1960 at a price tag of $7.4 million.

The bright and sunny, 8.62-acre estate includes an 8,382-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms, a separate guest house cottage and two gatehouse apartments. In all, the Carmel CA compound offers six bedrooms, nine baths over 12,400 square feet.

“Privacy, security and serenity are the keystones to this amazing sanctuary,” according to the official listing. “The oak studded property has breathtaking vistas overlooking Quail Lodge Golf Course along with the Santa Lucia mountain range.”

Doug and Lisa Steiny of Sotheby’s International Realty Carmel Rancho Brokerage are the listing agents.

“Everything exudes her lovely demeanor—light, bright and sunny, down to the color choice of buttercup yellow,” Doug Steiny told realtor.com.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Day, one of the biggest film stars of the 1950s and 1960s, appeared in “The Doris Day Show” from 1968 to 1973. She memorably sang “Que Sera Sera” in the film “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” also starring James Stwart. She’s also known for her role in “Pillow Talk” and with Rock Hudson.

She was also known as an animal welfare activist. The retreat features a large dog-care area with a canine-friendly kitchen and a 100-square-foot space dedicated to her cats.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Doris Day Animal Foundation, which the star founded in 1987, according to the Wall Street Journal. The foundation has been supporting animal rescue efforts in the California wildfires.

Day died May 13, 2019, in Carmel at the age of 97.