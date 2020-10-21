Large wine cave, boutique winery are part of this Loomis home listed at $3.95 million

A five-acre Loomis estate, home to a boutique winery and underground wine cave, recently hit the market for just under $4 million.

The property offers views across multiple counties—all the way to Mount Diablo, according to the listing. Built in 2003, the five-bedroom, five-bath main residence spans 6,761 square feet and presents seamless indoor-to-outdoor living space and a vanishing edge pool with Cabo shelf.

The home at 5676 Ridge Park Drive in Loomis CA features “timeless architectural details,” a “breathtaking entry with formal living and dining,” a chef’s kitchen, laundry room and custom fixtures throughout, according to the official listing.

The property houses Bruno Cellars boutique winery, which Nick and Nicholette Bruno opened in 2002. Their property grows 750 vines on three quarters of an acre. Varietals include cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel, primitivo and muscat.

The wine cave at a Loomis CA home for sale for $3.95 million. Mimi Nassif Luxury Estates

All wine production, bottling, and labeling is done in the cave and wine was distributed exclusively through a wine club, according to the sellers. The cave serves as a production facility that stores wine at optimal temperature and humidity. With tables and seating, the area provided a unique venue for wine releases and personal events.

The wine cave as part of the estate at 5676 Ridge Park, Loomis, that was used as a venue for new releases. Mimi Nassif Luxury Estates

The main-level master suite offers picturesque views, automatic blinds, custom multi-level walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with steam shower. A second main level ensuite bedroom offers a walk-in closet and garden views.

In addition to the pool with its swim-up bar and stone decks, the grounds have a custom-built chicken coop and workshop.

Mimi Nassif of Mimi Nassif Luxury Estates is the listing agent.

The exact price of the home is listed at $3.95 million. The home was previously listed in 2015 for $3.68 million, according to realtor.com.