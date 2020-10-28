Inside S.F. mansion listed for $20 million, love is literally written on the walls

A gorgeous San Francisco estate with inspirational quotes painted on the walls of the entryway has just hit the market with a $20 million price tag, the most expensive listing in the exclusive Presidio Terrace enclave since 2000.

Presidio Terrace is a gated community of prestigious residences on oversized lots. Prominent San Francisco residents such as U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto have lived there.

The San Francisco couple selling the exquisitely rebuilt residence at 17 Presidio Terrace are active philanthropists. The home has been the stage for numerous community events over the past decade, according to Compass real estate firm.

The six-bedroom, eight-bath home spanning 10,000 square feet is being offered with furnishings included. An eclectic collection of contemporary art work in the home is negotiable.

“It presents the rare opportunity to move into a furnished residence,” said Lisa Wolf of Compass, who is the co-listing agent with Neal Ward.

The owners, who declined to give their name, tore down the previous house, and then in 2010 collaborated with renown architect Andrew Skurman and designer Ken Fulk to create a new luxury residence.

“Architect Andrew Skurman’s classical design for family living combined with interior designer Ken Fulk’s whimsical and thoughtful attention to detail produced a once in a lifetime opportunity for the next family ready to embrace 17 Presidio Terrace’s spacious and elegant, light-filled residence,” according to a fact sheet on the residence.

The design kept the general floor plan of the previous house on the lot, but made all of the spaces larger, and fit with the owners’ philosophy that a home should have as much character unfurnished as it does with furniture.

They also wanted to design the house to look like it did in the early 1900s, when the Presidio Terrace neighborhood was first constructed.

“We wanted our home to have integrity,” according to information provided by the sellers. “We wanted our house to look like it had been standing there when the other homes in the Terrace were originally built in the 1900s. We didn’t want our neighbors to think we had disrespected the history of the neighborhood, so we included them in our design process and talked through what we were doing.”

The new house, built with steel, also is earthquake proof, the owners said.

The home is entered through a hall with twenty-five foot ceilings and an oversized chandelier “that anchors the dynamic floor plan suited for both formal and informal living,” according to the official listing.

“Unparalleled design, scale and proportion boldly defines the residence with impeccable attention to detail throughout,” the listing states.

The inspirational quotes in the entryway are all about how to be a good person in the world. Quoted are luminaries such as poet Oscar Wilde (“Be yourself. Everyone else is taken”) and Apple founder Steve Jobs (“Don’t be BETTER, be DIFFERENT”). One quote—“Did you tell someone in this house you loved them today?”—is signed underneath “Love you — Mom.”

“The subtleties of our home—white carrara marble floors and the suede on the walls— remind us to stay grounded,” the owners said. “Our desire to stay grounded inspired us to decorate our entryway walls with quotes about how to be a good person and good human in the world. This is important to us— it’s how we were raised— and we wanted to pass that on to our children.”

A primary bedroom features a luxurious marble bath, soaking tub, separate shower, curving windows and dual dressing areas. The home offers an executive office with fireplace and wet bar. There’s a 500-plus bottle wine and chocolate cellar, music room, gym and yoga/art studio.

An elevator serves all four levels of the mansion. There’s also a separate guest house. The top level of the home has a private pent-suite and a private deck.

The property offers a front lawn in addition to a large flat yard off the lower level family room. That space presents seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining opportunities.. A heated outdoor dining area off the main level family room provides for year-round outdoor dining.