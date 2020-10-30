Designed by a top modernist architect, Auburn home with views listed at $1.4 million

A marvelously designed mid-century modern home in Auburn with fantastic views of Folsom Lake and the North Fork of the American River just hit the market for $1.399 million.

Carter Sparks, one of Sacramento’s most-recognized architects, designed the 3,470-square-foot home. Sparks is believed to have had a hand in designing more than 3,000 modern residences in the Sacramento region.

Some of the Auburn home’s best features, according to listing agent Anthony Alfano of The Alfano Group:

The lake and river views;

The wall of soaring windows that gives “a sense of drama immediately when you walk in;”

“The fact that there are no 90-degree angles anywhere in the architectural design.”

“Every detail of design was meticulously thought out to incorporate the natural beauty of the surrounding land from an interior and exterior perspective,” Alfano told The Sacramento Bee. “The craftsmanship of this home parallels the vision of Mr. Sparks. With minimalist design, easy access to the outdoors, open floor plan, and a flare for the dramatic . . . this home is in a league of its own.”

Sitting on 20 hillside acres, the three-bedroom, two-bath estate at 2301 Manhattan Bar Road features fine stone work, white birch and maple wood finishes throughout, natural landscaping with rock outcroppings and mature trees.

The home was built in 1989. Sparks died in 1996.

The primary suite has a fireplace, private deck and spacious walk-in closet.

“On any day of the week, enjoy multiple private decks with phenomenal views all buffered by 20 acres of land,” according to the listing. “The craftsmanship of this home is unsurpassed.”

Ryan Lundquist, a Sacramento appraiser who analyzes the local real estate market, called the property “a stunner.”

“Mid-century modern homes have a special appeal among buyers and they have somewhat of a cult following with die-hard fans, though this is a custom design that will likely appeal to many buyers outside of the mid-century crowd who might be looking for something interesting,” Lundquist said.

The property “checks many boxes for what buyers have been looking for during the pandemic,” he added. “It’s secluded, the architecture has flare, and the lot size and home are large. In a season where more companies are allowing employees to work from home or telecommute, the location in Auburn about forty minutes from downtown Sacramento becomes less of an issue. In other words, employment headquarters could be anywhere in Sacramento or even the Bay Area and a larger pool of buyers could still consider this property.”

Here’s a Mid Century Modern listing on twenty acres that just hit the market in Auburn. Look at that view. And the ceilings. Said to have been designed by Carter Sparks. Thoughts? #mcm #cartersparks https://t.co/g65jmXZ6CJ pic.twitter.com/c8XIIp2Jue — Ryan Lundquist (@SacAppraiser) October 29, 2020

Alfano pointed out how the home’s custom design—beyond its mid-century modern style—might appeal to potential buyers.

“In my opinion, the mid-century modern home is trending back,” he said in an email. “Although hard to truly define, the unique style of ‘mid-century modern’ has exploded in recent years through furniture trends and interior design. To be able to incorporate that in a home in its unique element, transcends the level of custom design. The way this property sits on its Auburn hillside makes the home seem hidden amongst the trees and rock croppings; however, you open the door and get wowed by the architectural masterpiece which focuses on the view through the soaring windows.”

In addition to the main residence, the property has a possible 1,000 square-foot build-out “ready to go,” according to the listing.

The sellers are Nick Cunningham, who owns Point Equity Residential Lending, and Kelly Cunningham, owner of Park Victorian in Auburn.

Alfano said the Cunninghams decided to sell the home because they are looking for more bedroom space to accommodate a growing family.