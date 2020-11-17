Bay Area home of Robin Williams sells for $5.35 million

The Paradise Cay estate owned by late actor and comedian Robin Williams has sold for $5.35 million.

The Northern California home perched on a double lot above the San Francisco Bay with open views of the water was listed at $5.995 million.

The Sacramento Bee first wrote about the home in November 2019 when it came on the market at $7.25 million.

“This 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom light-filled Santa Barbara style residence evokes casual elegance,” according to the official listing.

The 6,500-square-foot house at 95 St. Thomas Way, Belvedere, in unincorporated Marin County was built in 1987. Paradise Cay is a private enclave nestled on the Tiburon Peninsula.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Penny Wright-Mulligan of Compass was the listing agent.

“It took a while, but we found the perfect family that will enjoy this gorgeous place,” Wright-Mulligan said in a statement via email.

The estate features ample living areas, a sprawling master suite with abundant luxuries, and large en-suite bedrooms. Large windows in the living room and kitchen look out toward the bay. A spacious deck and pool area open up at the back of the home with direct access to the bay.

Inside, there is a wood-paneled library/den and an office. Also facing the bay is a media room with a 65-inch flat-screen, surround-sound television and state-of-the-art custom gaming system.

“Perfect for family movie night on the oversized couch or playing video games with friends,” a fact sheet for the home reads.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Williams bought the mansion in 2008 for just over $4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Williams was known for his charming, lovable and sometimes wacky characters in films such as “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Good Morning, Vietnam.” In a career that spanned decades, he also starred in the television classic “Mork & Mindy.”

Williams died August 11, 2014 at age 63.