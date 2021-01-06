See the modern Malibu beach house the Hemsworth brothers just sold for $4.9 million

Movie star siblings Luke, Liam and Chris Hemsworth have sold their shared modern Malibu home with views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Mountains for $4.9 million, according to The Agency real estate firm.

The Hemsworth brothers purchased the property in March 2016 for $3.45 million, according to realtor.com.

“It was a quiet family owned house where they could peacefully enjoy Malibu.,” a representative of The Agency said in an email to The Bee confirming the sale on Tuesday.

The four-bedroom, four bath estate at 6315 Gayton Place, built in 1999, spans 4,612 square feet across an open-floor plan with tall ceilings and a state-of-the-art theater room. It sits 1.3 acres.

The home features a chef’s kitchen and a 750-bottle refrigerated wine cellar. The kitchen and dining area doubles in size by opening the floor to ceiling sliders, according to the listing. Polished concrete interior floors lead out to a large deck with scenic views, an outdoor fireplace, gardens and a grassy yard below.

A luxurious primary suite boasts a spa bath, steam shower, Calcutta gold marble bathroom finishes, dual walk-in closets and tall art walls.

The property has ample outdoor space, trees and drought-tolerant landscaping. The residence is secured by two gates and a long private driveway.

Eric Haskell of The Agency represented the sellers. Chris Cortazzo and Susan Saul represented the buyer.

Chris Hemsworth, 37, is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel film series. Liam Hemsworth, 30, played Gale Hawthorne in “The Hunger Games.”. Luke Hemsworth, 39, is the character Ashley Stubbs on HBO’s sci-fi western show “Westworld.”