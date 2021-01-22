Classic midtown home of Vlade Divac, built in 1900, is on market for $1.65 million

The midtown Sacramento home of former Kings general manager Vlade Divac has hit the market for $1.65 million.

The classic home in the urban center of town is within walking distance of Golden 1 Center, where the Kings play.

Built in 1900, the charming three-bedroom, three-bath residence at 2017 T St. spans 3,371 square feet.

Divac and his wife Anna have renovated the single-family residence in Poverty Ridge to include a classic facade with a modern interior while keeping its original character and historic detail, according to Nev Kordic, the listing agent with Coldwell Banker Realty.

“The owners have paid attention to period details while bringing modern functionality and style” to the house, the listing reads.

realtor.com screen shot

The home has high ceilings—after all, Divac himself is 7-foot-1— and a large island in the kitchen. There is a two-car garage and additional gated parking accessible by the alley, features that were made possible by acquiring adjacent parcels and are somewhat unique in a midtown Sacramento home.

“It’s a wonderful place,” Kordic said. “They did a wonderful job remodeling it. It wouldn’t be on the market if things had not changed.”

Divac was promoted to Sacramento Kings’ vice president of basketball operations and general manager in August 2015. Almost exactly five years later, in August 2020, he stepped down from the front office role and left the organization. The former NBA player was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

The midtown Sacramento home is listed at $1.65 million. realtor.com screen shot

The home last sold for $910,000 in 2018, according to records.

It was purchased from the family who owned MacDonald Plumbing, Heating and Air, Kordic said.

The downstairs has an open-space floor plan. realtor.com