See this home’s history: ‘Time capsule to 1906’ near Chico selling for $1.2 million

A historical, 24-acre property between Red Bluff and Chico — “a time capsule to 1906” — has hit the market for $1.2 million.

The gracious five-bedroom, five-bath Tehama County home, which was originally known as “The Sycamores” and later as “The Mansion,” spans 4,279 square feet with extensive stonework inside and out.

Built in 1906 for Mary Cone Runyan Wheeler, the daughter of early settler and rancher Joseph Cone, the residence now features a pool, pool house, carports and garages along with pastures, orchards and vineyards.

Wheeler was living in San Francisco at the time of the big earthquake. She made sure her new home was built as fire proof as possible, with a built-in fire-suppression system that was unusual for its day and still remains, according to the listing agency California Outdoor Properties.

“Within easy commuting distance to Chico or Red Bluff, The Sycamores is a perfect property for architectural enthusiasts, history buffs, or a growing family looking for a gracious country home with all the amenities and the quality of life only a distinctive country property can offer,” according to the official listing.

The listing calls the two-story home at 25076 Sycamore Ave., Los Molinos CA, “once grand, yet at the same time surprisingly cozy.”

It features hand-hewn posts and beams, oak paneling, Douglas fir floors and large terraces on both levels. Upstairs are four of the bedrooms, three baths and a separate sewing or hobby room, while downstairs is the kitchen, dining area, parlor with a fireplace, library, powder room and another bedroom and bath that was originally designed for staff.

The exact asking price is $1.197 million.

Scott Soder and Nikki Rodriguez of California Outdoor Properties are the listing agents.