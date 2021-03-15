See amazing resort-like backyard of Sacramento area home listed at $2.8 million

What a place to ride out a pandemic.

A 6,352-square-foot estate in Wilton, California, hit the market March 14, 2021, with an asking price of $2.8 million. Sitting on a 20-acre lot, the five-bedroom, five-bath residence features a resort-style backyard that would make any shelter-at-home order a breeze.

Talk about a staycation. Here’s what backyard features:

A 355-foot lazy river winding under palm trees.

A 3,200-square-foot solar-heated pool with huge Cabo shelves for tanning and kids’ play.

A 22-foot waterslide built into a huge waterfall.

Bridges leading to a center island.

A 350-foot zipline with a raised platform.

A sunken kitchen under a thatched roof with swim-up seating.

A firepit.

Numerous hammocks for chilling in the shade.

You get the picture.

“This house represents the epitome of what buyers want during the pandemic,” Ryan Lundquist, a Sacramento appraiser and real estate market analyst, said in an email. “Buyers are looking for more space, a larger lot, privacy, the perfect backyard, and a built-in pool. All these things can help occupants quarantine in style and work from home if needed.”

The interior of the Wilton house, located at 12500 Simpson Ranch Court, is elegant and designed for entertaining, as well. There are five en-suite bedrooms, a home office, theater room with seating for 11 and a 900-square-foot game room with a wet bar.

A migration of homebuyers from the Bay Area and a trend toward multigenerational families living together and working from home have fueled the regional demand for larger homes and yards, according to Nick Sadek of Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty, which holds the listing.

“People are enjoying their property more rather than traveling and going places,” Sadek said.

The Wilton estate’s current owner, who works in the construction industry, is exploring a move out of the state, he said.

“Honestly, he just built a resort,” Sadek said. “They’re very private sellers, but they just created a playground for their friends and family to enjoy. With the advertisement and marketing and Sotheby’s reach, we are hoping to attract somebody who just falls in love with the property.”

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting travel and shutting entertainment venues, the large property was just what the seller’s’ family needed.

“They were kind of sheltered in place, and they had absolutely no problem,” Sadek said. “Their children enjoyed it.”

If the home sells for the $2.8 million listing price, it would be among the highest-selling residences in Wilton.

In Wilton, nearly one out of every five sales since 2020 has been above $1 million, according to Lundquist. And only three residential sales have ever surpassed the $2 million price point in the community. The highest price ever was a large estate on more than 100 acres that sold in 2005 for $3.84 million, he said.

“In the region, the million-dollar market has been exploding over the past nine months since mortgage rates went below 3%,” Lundquist said. “We’ve essentially seen 110% more million-dollar sales this year over the past few quarters compared to the same time last year.”

While it’s true, Bay Area buyers are helping drive those numbers, Lundquist said many local buyers have been pulling the trigger on higher-end homes, too.

“In short, it would be a mistake to blame the influx of luxury sales on outsiders alone,” he added. “With that said, 5% of all sales so far in 2021 are above one-million dollars. This percentage is definitely higher than last year, but at the same time it’s still good to remember 95% of the market is not priced at the luxury level.”

Moreover, he said, only 0.36% of all sales in the region this year have been above the $2 million price point.