Owners launch $2.3 million Sacramento riverfront estate onto housing market

A $2.35 million riverfront house currently on the market checks the boxes for what homebuyers are looking for during the pandemic — a 1.16-acre lot, 5,800 square feet of living space, separate home offices — but also includes another premium feature:

A private dock with an 8,800-pound capacity boat lift that is permitted and ready to use.

Plans for a dock require approvals by several state and federal agencies before county review. The process is not easy and it takes time navigate through all the agencies involved, according to the sellers.

Sacramento appraiser and housing market analyst Ryan Lundquist agrees.

“An existing dock can be meaningful for a buyer purchasing on the river because it’s one more way to enjoy the river life,” he said in an email.. “But beyond just parking boats and jet skis, trying to get a new dock permitted these days isn’t so easy. Someone can easily spend multiple thousands of dollars for the permitting fees without any guarantee of a dock being approved by the county. This is why docks tend to be both a marketing point and value add when they are already present on Garden Highway.”

Of course, there’s more to this five-bedroom, five-bath estate — which sits at 6675 Garden Highway on a desirable curve on the Sacramento River, near Teal Bend Golf Club — than just a state-of-the-art dock.

“This Mediterranean Mecca is in one of Sacramento River’s finest locations,” according to the listing. “The original clay tile roof and the magnificent architecture draws you into a peaceful life on the river, with 138 feet of waterfront, privacy and views in every direction.”

Inside, there’s a gourmet kitchen, huge master bedroom with large walk-in closets, a laundry room, formal dining room, and a living room and family room, both with water views and fireplaces.

Outside, the mature landscape provides shade in the summer. To further beat the heat, there’s a gorgeous 72-foot pool and spa, which is accompanied by a large cabana with a fireplace and open beam ceiling.

The listing agent is Richard Price with Reid & Price Properties.

The private residence is one of only three active, high-end listings on the river from Teal Bend to downtown Sacramento that feature docks and are more than three-quarters of an acre, according to Nancy Reid of Reid & Price. That’s out of a total of seven active listings along that stretch.

The owners are selling the home to downsize and move closer to family, Reid said.