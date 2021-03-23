Toby’s house from ‘The Office’ hits market for $1M. See charming Sherman Oaks home

Big fans of the television comedy “The Office” might recognize a million-dollar Sherman Oaks home that just hit the market.

Buyers will be glad to know that while the egg is gone, all of the charm of the three-bedroom, two-bath home remains.

The house, built in 1941, spans 1,505 square feet on a sought-after, tree-lined street. The property was listed this week for $1.098 million.

First, the home’s claim to fame, according to The Agency real estate firm. That comes in Season 7, Episode 21 of “The Office” (April 21, 2011).

Titled “Michael’s Last Dundies,” the episode shows Michael Scott and Deangelo Vickers (Steve Carell and Will Ferrell) going house to house delivering Dundie nomination certificates to office employees. When the pair get to Toby Flenderson’s (Paul Lieberstein) home, Michael yells out “Hey, Toby, you suck!” and throws eggs at the front of the house before running off.

In real life, the home’s tidy front yard is enclosed by a handsome column-and-rail fence and black gate that isn’t visible in the scene. Inside, the Southern California residence at 5752 Calhoun Avenue features a bright and open floor plan, “pefect for entertaining,” according to the official listing.

The kitchen is fully renovated and upgraded with high-end stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. An expansive backyard, with the potential for pool addition, according to the listing, includes a stunning pergola for private outdoor lounging.

There’s a nearly 360-square-foot detached garage that can be customized into a separate home office, studio, or gym.

The location is a short distance from malls, restaurants, and entertainment.

The listing doesn’t mention the clip from “The Office.”

The home last sold in 2007 for $645,000, according to public records.

The listing agents are Farah Levi and Jessica Michalov of The Agency.