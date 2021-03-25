McKinney Lodge in Lake Tahoe sells for $31 million. See the incredible estate

A Lake Tahoe waterfront mansion built in 2020 — with a rare 225 feet of private shore and panoramic views from nearly every room — has sold for $31 million.

The luxury estate sits on nearly two level acres on McKinney Shores, 4250 West Lake Boulevard, Homewood, California, and is one of the newest and most expensive residences on the lake.

The deal closed Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Bill Dietz of Tahoe Luxury Properties represented the seller.

“The property has all the elements that command the highest values on the shores of Lake Tahoe — level, acreage, broad lake frontage, private pier; deep-water; West Shore location,” Dietz said in an email. “It is also extremely rare to see new construction, as most of the lakefront listings that come to market are an older stock of homes.”

The mansion spans 8,106 square feet with two master bedroom suites and two ensuite bedrooms. There are six bedrooms and seven baths in all.

Built by Loverde Builders, the house was finished in May 2020 after a 20-month build and became available in July 2020. It was originally listed for $32 million.

Designed by architect Dale Cox, the manor’s amenities include hand-scraped hickory floors, alder doors and trim, Hunter Metal custom ironwork, Ashley Norton hardware, Hammerton lighting on a Lutron system, Loewen doors and Savant premium home automation system, according to the listing.

The home is on the grounds where an old Tudor house used to stand.

“Inspired by the original floor plan, the Old Tahoe style reflects the history of the estate while the natural palette and unique finishes add a contemporary, softer composition creating a serene setting,” according to the offical listing. “Custom seamless ironwork is balanced by wood and natural pebble, creating timeless harmony. The founding concept of the build was to bring the outside in, with Lake Tahoe as the centerpiece, while maintaining the historical grand feel without sacrificing the comforts of a cozy indoor setting.”

Sliding panel doors tuck away for seamless indoor-outdoor living. A top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen features two refrigerators, freezers and dishwashers and a walk-in pantry. The six-burner Wolf stove is topped with an intricately designed custom hood.

Outdoor amenities include a deep-water pier, two buoys, an expansive slate patio with oversize hot tub, two gas fire pits and a 1960s-era tree house that was part of the original property. The cabana has an outdoor kitchen with a sink, dishwasher, grill, 49-inch TV and sound system.

A luxury speed boat sweetened the deal for the buyer, too.

“While the home had all the technology and modern features, the classic mountain architecture — handsome and timeless — spoke to the buyer,” Dietz said. “The property was also sold fully outfitted with furnishings, linens, housewares, a stocked kitchen, and a 27.5-foot Cobalt boat. The turn-key, recreation-ready offering was also a motivating factor for the buyer.”

The property neighbors the historical Fleur du Lac property, the setting of the 1973 film “Godfather Part II.”

Dietz previously told the Sacramento Bee that the developer Wallco purchased the property in 2016 and set out with a grand vision “and the stomach to take on a large project in a challenging building environment — strict regulations, huge snow year in 2018, and the COVID at the end.”

It took Wallco nearly four years of solid work from acquisition of the land to completion, he said.

“The various COVID lockdowns presented many challenges with respect to marketing and buyer tours,” Dietz said on Thursday. “In the end, Tahoe Luxury Properties was able to deliver a sale in under a year and a price within a few percent of the $32 million asking price.”