Get inside look at extraordinary Swan Lakes Castle in Granite Bay, now listed at $10M

One of Sacramento area’s most extraordinary properties — Swan Lakes Castle in Granite Bay — re-emerged on the market over the weekend for $10 million, the highest priced residential property in the region.

The unique six-bedroom, 14-bath home first became available in March 2020 for an undisclosed price. The exquisite estate went to auction last month where it was listed at $28 million, but did not sell.

The mansion sits on five acres of land and features three lakes that are home to white and black swans, white and colorful peacocks and Mandarin ducks. The 15,440-square-foot custom residence has marble-accented interiors with cathedral ceilings, balconies, gazebos, gold trimmings and the latest Smart Home technology.

Additional amenities include a theater, temperature-controlled wine cellar and a caretaker suite. There is also a 10-car garage and a massive vault from The Bank of America.

Construction on the castle began in 2012 with a fleet of expert craftsmen. Most of the construction was completed by 2020, but special finishes continue to be finalized, according to the listing.

“The current owner-builder continued to improve the property with a series of custom additions, including a pool, fitness center, a Turkish hammam, and even a Swedish sauna,” according to the official listing. “A fruit orchard (cherries, peaches, plums, apricots, apples, pears, and gooseberries), a citrus grove (lemon, mandarins, and oranges) and enhancing the grounds with magnolia, palms, birches, pines, willow trees and polucarpus to complete the landscaping.”

Gary Cino, owner of the 98 Cent Clearance Center chain, originally built the property as “a one-of-a-kind fishing escape.”

“Known as The Ponds at Granite Bay, the property complemented the fishing-escape theme with deluxe suites for guests and a commercial kitchen,” the listing says.

The front lake is 26-feet deep and filled with 1.1 million gallons of water that are stocked with bass, trout, sunfish, carp and bluegill.

The current owner transitioned the compound into a jaw-dropping European-style estate — with iron gates, grand staircases, gothic arches, domes, valuts, courtyards and grand fireplaces — with the help of Austrian architect Gillsburg Andrew, according to the listing.

All of the bedroom suites have their own heating and air-conditioning zones, with gas lines extending to the balconies for year-round outdoor use.

Tricia Rossi, principal of The Rossi Group at Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty, is the listing agent. A new video from the real estate broker shows the inside of the castle for the first time (see above).

The property has been used by members of the exclusive Swan Lakes Castle Club, who used the high-end venue for events such as corporate retreats, birthday parties, family gatherings and weddings.

“Swan Lakes Castle has been a private club for several years, but due to the strong demand for single-family homes, we decided to reposition it,” Rossi told the Sacramento Bee on Monday. “The current seller sees it as a multi-generational home that also appeals to those working or schooling remotely. With Sacramento’s location, this home appeals to those In the L.A., San Francisco and Seattle areas who appreciate the suite style home and the generous grounds.”

Real estate market expert Ryan Lundquist has seen a strong demand for homes with lots of space and amenities since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“We’ve seen explosive growth at the million-dollar price point over the past nine months in particular,” Lundquist, a Sacramento appraiser, said in an email. “Since July in the region we’ve seen 126.9% more million-dollar sales compared to the same time last year. In other words, during this time there have been 1,003 million dollar sales compared with 442 last year (July through March). Part of the increase has to do with prices going up of course, but another part is simply due to increased migration. People are on the move to secure their ultimate pandemic paradise.”

The highest residential sale ever in the Sacramento region was a $6.95 million property in Granite Bay in 2017, he added.

“There is unfinished space and the property’s thoughtful layout leaves room for a new owner’s vision and input on final design,” according to the listing for the home at 8300 Moss Court, near Folsom Lake.