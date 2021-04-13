See amazing ranch north of Lake Tahoe built to entertain – its price has dropped $40M

A private retreat in the northern Sierra Nevada — highlighted by a stunning, custom-made, 16,000 square-foot main residence — has re-emerged on the market with a $40 million price drop and 500 additional acres to sweeten the deal..

The compound, known as Evans Ranch, first went up for auction in 2019 for $55 million, the Sacramento Bee reported. A year later, the estate’s price had fallen to $25 million. Now, the incredible 592-acre property is available a third time for $14.95 million.

Todd Renfrew of California Outdoor Properties is the new listing agent for Evans Ranch, which previously was marketed as Cedar Lodge and included 92 acres. It’s located 49 miles northwest of Lake Tahoe in Plumas County near Graeagle.

“Everything is so well done,” Renfrew said about the compound that was built by Robert Luciano Jr., a developer of gaming systems for lotteries and casinos, and his wife Teresa. “It’s amazing.”

The main attraction is the three-story Cedars Lodge, a Dennis Zirbel-designed residence built for major entertaining and guest stays.

There’s a 5,500-square-foot guest bunkhouse, a 1,536-square-foot Carriage House, 3,240-square-foot, five-stall stable with apartment, covered round pen, outdoor kitchens, a tennis court, two wine caves and a 2,792-square-foot shop building with six garage bays.

The main house has four bedroom suites, two on the top floor, each with a fireplace, sitting area and covered balcony, and two on the lower level, both with kitchenettes. There are six full and five half baths in all.

On the main level of the house, there’s a grand hall, piano stage, several seating areas, dining areas, large commercial kitchen, screened porch, covered view porch, service elevator, main elevator, recreation room, full indoor/outdoor bar, three fireplaces, his and hers powder rooms, and a patio kitchen with pizza oven, two open barbecues and a dining area.

“Beside the structure, the land itself — you’re next door to a million acres of national forest, you have this year-round creek, you have beautiful meadows — it’s a really cool piece of land, too,” Renfrew said. “It’s more of a ranch than a house. It’s so well made, somebody is going to fall in love with it.”

Twenty-five years ago, the Lucianos purchased the land in peaceful Mohawk Valley. The property, 1245 Carmichael Road, Clio CA, comes with a small jet hangar at nearby Nervino Airport.

“Year-round water with trout-filled ponds and creeks that is surrounded by over a million acres of National Forest Land make this ranch one of a kind,” according to the listing. “The irrigated mountain meadows are great for livestock and the equestrian enthusiast will love the miles of trails and copper-roofed round pen. The timber and park-like setting gives this ranch an exceptional beauty and makes it the grand entertaining ranch of the mountains.”

The place has been no stranger to celebrities. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent a Super Bowl weekend at the lodge, while he was recovering from an injury, filming an Izod commercial with Colin Jost of “Saturday Night Live.” The resort’s Grand Hall features a piano stage where Tony Bennett once sang for a holiday event, according to the Cedars Lodge website.