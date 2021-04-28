Heaven can’t wait: See two Oakland churches-turned-homes that found buyers quickly

In Oakland, two old churches that were converted into single-family homes with large backyards were snatched up quickly around the same time, according to Red Oak Realty.

In West Oakland, the former Oakland Concord Missionary Baptist Church, 1744 11th St., is now a three-bedroom, two-bath residence with a large backyard. It sold for $1.1 million after being listed three weeks ago. The sellers entertained several offers on the property, according to the listing agent Cherie Carson of Red Oak Realty.

“This home was lovingly restored and redesigned by the seller, artist Christopher Loomis for his family,” she said in an email reply.



“There were many details that would be attractive to many buyers such as a chef kitchen, a gray water system, keeping the original ceilings and posts and working them into the design. Other enduring qualities included keeping the original church signs from when he and his wife purchased the home. The buyer asked that the signs stay with the property. The seller, being a carpenter and artist designed all the cabinets, built-ins and desk.”

High ceilings, including some of which are the original ceilings from when it was a worship hall, are a grand feature of the home.

The home’s bathroom gray water is collected in a barrel outside which waters the garden. The backyard has ample shade from oak, maple and citrus trees.

“The sellers repaired, redesigned, and reinvented with many creative details,” according to the listing. “The big backyard became the perfect spot for growing their own veggies, gathering fresh eggs and enjoying meals on the back deck..”

The former house of worship, built in 1920, was owned by “a renowned artist specializing in furniture, sculpture and home accessories.” He redesigned the home, “transforming this historical residence to a beautifully integrated ... home with all built-ins designed and made by him with quality of materials, craftsmanship and rustic charm.”

The owners are moving abroad.

A second story was added to the building and is dedicated to a primary suite with a large walk-in closet, office room, and balcony overlooking the vibrant yard, according to the listing. The spacious backyard has fruit trees and exotic plants, including a strawberry tree.

Over in the Clawson neighborhood of Oakland, another former church has taken on a new life as a three-bedroom, two-bath home spanning 1,992 square feet. On the market for three weeks, a sale is already pending. The property is listed for $925,000.

The congregation hall of the former Fellowship Church, at 3024 Union St., was transformed into an inviting great room – kitchen, dining and living room.

There’s a solar-panel-powered bright blue shed in yard that the listing says is “ideal as a music room to pound away on drums, or another office space.”

The home, built in 1945, last sold in 2016 for $800,000.

Dalia Juskys is the listing agent.

“The vibe of the church gatherings, celebrations, music, kindness are seeped into the bones of this special home,” according to the listing.

The home has a flat landscaped yard of about .13 acres.