Step into dazzling S.F. mansion, built in 1906 and renovated. Price is $25.8 million

A dazzling mansion perched atop a large Pacific Heights corner lot with sweeping panoramic views of San Francisco Bay from the penthouse level is on the market for $25.8 million.

The glamorous eight-bedroom, eight-bath estate at 2698 Pacific Avenue was originally built in 1906 by the renowned father-and-son architect team of Newsom & Newsom, which also designed Berkeley City Hall, Gilroy City Hall, the Napa Valley Opera House, the Carson Mansion in Eureka and other fine homes.

The lavish Classic Revival residence underwent an incredible transformation with attention to historical details.

The property’s website says “twenty-eight of the best and brightest designers in San Francisco descended upon” the four-story 11,000-square-foot mansion and “transformed it from a stately handsome home into a dazzling , jaw-dropping icon.

“The ‘Mack Mansion’ of yesteryear was artfully re-imagined for a contemporary aesthete, while respectfully paying homage to its rich heritage,” it continues. “Juxtaposed with the modern designer decor, classic architectural details still abound from the grand escalier crafted in dark wood with wrought-iron balusters to the immediately recognizable circular temple-style portico white marble front entrance.”

Past owners, relatively few in number, include financier Julius Mack, the Orrick Family for 50 years and a prominent doctor, according to the listing.

The mansion’s rebirth earned selection in the San Francisco Decorators Showcase in 2017. Of the 390,000 homes in San Francisco , only 42 have received that distinction, according to the official listing.

Herman Chan of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

“A well-heeled buyer will love the historical provence of this mansion, the legacy neighborhood filled with who’s who of San Francisco, stupendous panoramic views of (the) bay and Marin (County),” Chan said in an email to the Sacramento Bee. “Every room has its own personality, each designed by top designers for the prestigious San Francisco Decorator Showcase.”

Chan has seen growing interest in the home since it went back on the market at a new price, coinciding with an easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The home was listed a million dollars higher in 2019, for $26.8 million. It last sold in 2017 for $16 million, according to realtor.com.

“Now that (California) is opening back up, there’s been an uptick in inquiries,” Chan said. “Companies are calling back their workers and SF is ramping up again. We had a tech founder fly up from L.A. to tour, and a luxury fashion brand came to consider renting the mansion for a private event.”

A walk through the home (see video above) shows a brightly colored living room as a contrast to the dark, elegant staircase. On the top floor is a rooftop deck beyond a wall of glass that brings postcard city views. The primary suite also has incredible views, and a fireplace.

Another amenity of the home is a private movie theater. One of the six bathrooms is painted black.