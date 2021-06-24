Real Estate News
This interactive map shows how home prices have changed in every Sacramento-area ZIP code
The Sacramento region real estate boom is still in full swing. And now you have a new way to track just how high the prices are getting.
This map shows the change in median home sales price for practically every ZIP code between the Sierra foothills and the Sonoma wine country. It’s based on data comparing the prices in May 2021 with the sale prices in May of last year.
Zoom in, find your ZIP code – or the area you’ve been thinking of exploring for a new home – and see just how much prices have climbed over the past year. In some very rare cases, you might find that prices are down a bit.
Comments