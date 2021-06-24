Real Estate News

This interactive map shows how home prices have changed in every Sacramento-area ZIP code

A two bedroom and one bathroom house that is listed for $475,000 is for sale in Loomis on May 12, 2021. The town of Loomis experienced one of the highest increases in median home prices in 2020, jumping more than 30%.
The Sacramento region real estate boom is still in full swing. And now you have a new way to track just how high the prices are getting.

This map shows the change in median home sales price for practically every ZIP code between the Sierra foothills and the Sonoma wine country. It’s based on data comparing the prices in May 2021 with the sale prices in May of last year.

Zoom in, find your ZIP code – or the area you’ve been thinking of exploring for a new home – and see just how much prices have climbed over the past year. In some very rare cases, you might find that prices are down a bit.

Profile Image of Ryan Lillis
Ryan Lillis
Ryan Lillis is the Assistant Managing Editor of The Sacramento Bee. He has been a journalist at The Bee since 2006 and previously covered crime, City Hall, wildfires and the Central Valley. A native of upstate New York, he is a graduate of the UC Berkeley School of Journalism.
