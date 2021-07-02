This mega-estate in Malibu – 180 acres, vineyards, 2 pools – for sale for $38 million

The Rosenthal Estate in the hills of Malibu, California, is for sale for $38 million, offering 180 sprawling acres with stunning vineyard and mountain views, two pools and a 12,000-square-foot hacienda-style main residence.

The property at 29000 Newton Canyon Road is owned by real estate developer George Rosenthal. In addition to the eight-bedroom, nine-bath main house, the grounds include 600 avocado trees, 10,000 vines, three guest cottages and resort-style amenities. There is an opportunity to buy 10,000 more vines, as well.

Sandro Dazzan of The Agency and Jade Mills and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, are the listing agents.

Rosenthal listed the ultra-luxury property in 2012 for $59.5 million, according to realtor.com. He added onto the estate piece by piece since buying a smaller plot in 2000 for a little over a million dollars, the real estate site said.

“We have enjoyed for decades the property as an oasis of tranquility to share with friends and associates,” Rosenthal, 88, told Mansion Global via email. “As I am steps away from my 90th birthday, it is time to provide another owner the opportunity to experience the property.”

Hand-carved gates provide access to the majestic property. A long private road winds along a winter creek through “one of the largest stands of mature oaks in Southern California, vineyards and curated art installations which line the path to the main residential compound,” according to the property website.

Along the way to the main home, there’s a 2,545-square-foot converted stable serves as a both a tasting room and banquet space. To reach the main residence, guests drive through the porte cochere to a cobblestone courtyard with a cascading fountain and a six-car garage.

Past lush landscaping is the impressive entrance and its tall, artisan wood-sculpted double doors with hand-wrought hardware.

Inside the primary residence are gorgeous open wood beamed ceilings, wide stone-surround doorways, intricate wood columns and custom skylights. Natural light comes in through arched windows and beveled glass doors. There’s a separate gym, living room/ screening room, enclosed patio sun room and a full-service kitchen with butler’s pantry and an indoor pizza oven.

A separate one-bedroom guest quarters is near the pool and patio area. There is also another two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house with a full kitchen, living room, and with its own swimming pool.

“This perfect retreat within a retreat is found nestled in the center of the estate with breathtaking views of the hills, and canopies of mature trees.”

The primary bedroom features a stone fireplace, soaring ceilings and doors opening to the terrace and stunning vineyard and mountain views. Two luxurious stone bathrooms each include custom vanities, silver sinks, faucets and glass-enclosed showers and bidets. Walk in closets round out each of the bathroom suites. Each of the main residence’s two unique bedrooms feature fireplaces.

The property website describes the outdoor space as “a wonderland.” The main pool cascades into the adjacent lap pool in the main residential compound. The pools are surrounded by an outdoor fireplace and dining area and a massive terraced hardscape. Paths weave through the wooded estate, manicured gardens, a pond, and vineyards and offer private access to the Backbone Trail.

Although private, the compound is only five minutes from Malibu beaches and twenty miles from Santa Monica.

Rosenthal uses the land to create wines for his Rosenthal Wine label. Cabernet, shiraz, chardonnay and merlot grapes grow on the property.