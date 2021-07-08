1930s home off Palm Beach – and private island where it sits – sold for $85M. See it

A private island with an estate built in 1930, off Palm Beach, Florida, sold Wednesday for $85 million, a record price for a property of its kind, according to Compass real estate firm.

Tarpon Island spans 2.3 acres. It’s the highest-priced lakefront property without ocean frontage to sell in Palm Beach, a Compass representative confirmed. The property was not listed publicly for sale.

William Toll, a private investor, and his wife Eileen sold the island to an ownership company controlled by developer Todd Michael Glaser, Palm Beach Daily News reported. Glaser has plans to renovate and expand the house there for resale, according to the newspaper.

The island, located at 10 Tarpon Isle, is accessible only by private bridge or boat.

“It’s classic old Palm Beach glamour,” Glaser told the Wall Street Journal in April when the property went under contract. “Imagine attending a fundraiser there. You have a fabulous time and then you throw your check in a little bucket as you go over the bridge on your way out.”

The residence consists of five bedrooms and nine baths and spans 12,321 square feet.

The estate includes a pool and tennis court.

Four agents handled the sale: Suzanne Frisbie of Corcoran and Farhad Farman of Compass represented the buyer.

Jim McCann of Premier Estate Properties and Adam McPherson of Douglas Elliman represented the seller.