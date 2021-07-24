Real Estate News

New interactive map shows how home prices have changed in every Sacramento-area ZIP code

Another month, another wave of steep real estate price increases in the Sacramento region.

This interactive map allows you to search through every ZIP code between Auburn and Woodland to track how much real estate prices have changed over the past year. The data is new as of June.

There’s a lot of interesting data in this month’s update. A couple of ZIP codes actually saw slight declines in the median home sale price. Others saw jumps north of 50%.

Profile Image of Ryan Lillis
Ryan Lillis
Ryan Lillis is the Assistant Managing Editor of The Sacramento Bee. He has been a journalist at The Bee since 2006 and previously covered crime, City Hall, wildfires and the Central Valley. A native of upstate New York, he is a graduate of the UC Berkeley School of Journalism.
