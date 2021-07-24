Real Estate News
New interactive map shows how home prices have changed in every Sacramento-area ZIP code
Another month, another wave of steep real estate price increases in the Sacramento region.
This interactive map allows you to search through every ZIP code between Auburn and Woodland to track how much real estate prices have changed over the past year. The data is new as of June.
There’s a lot of interesting data in this month’s update. A couple of ZIP codes actually saw slight declines in the median home sale price. Others saw jumps north of 50%.
