Warm, new and modern LA home designed by top team hits market at $70 million. See it

A brand new and modern 19,000-square-foot Los Angeles estate — with two pools and 270-degree views of the city, ocean and canyons — has hit the market for $70 million.

“It’s truly one of the most spectacular modern homes on the market in Los Angeles right now,” said a representative for The Agency real estate firm.

The listing agent is Blair Chang of The Agency. The A-list design team that “brought this tour de force to life,” according to the marketing material, consists of award-winning architect Noah Walker and AD 100 interior designer Jamie Bush, both of Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills-based landscape designer Christine London.

“While it’s big, it’s still livable,” Chang told Mansion Global. “It’s not overscaled, so even if I am there alone I don’t feel like it’s too big.”

The Brentwood home, finished in 2021, features six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms sitting on four acres. The primary suite occupies its own wing and includes dual walk-in closets—one with a vanity—and a sitting area separated by a double-sided fireplace. Sliding doors open to private balconies with views of a large grassy yard that extend across the canyon to the ocean. The ensuite bathroom includes dual vanities and a freestanding tub, a chaise lounge and a connected outdoor lounge seating area.

There are five additional en-suite bedrooms.

The home features two 75-foot pools—one inside a spa area and one outside with a pool house that features an outdoor shower, pool table, bathroom, bar area, fire pit and matching eight-person Jacuzzi.

In the main residence, there is a billiards room adjacent to a chic bar, a 1,650-bottle wine room, two offices with views, and a covered patio with a full kitchen and sound system, according to the agent.

“2188 Mandeville Canyon Road is spectacular, striking and luxurious, while also warm, intimate and inviting,” according to the property listing. “The masterful elements of detail, design and quality speak to the vision and creativity of the team.”

A long private driveway leads to the tiered property, where the expansive, contemporary home reveals clean lines and lots of natural materials. Inside, there are open spaces with 13-foot ceilings and warm tones of Danish white oak. The listing says there are “one-of-a-kind vintage furnishings,” walls of glass that look onto the verdant landscaping Interiors flow seamlessly out to abundant covered patio space.

In all, the home boasts 3,500 square feet of covered patio space, including an outdoor living room area with a grill, bar and pizza oven.

Inside, there’s lots of entertainment opportunities, such as a home theater seating 12 in front of a commercial cinema-quality Sony projection system, a spacious family room, 1,650-bottle wine room and a bar/card room. The gym comes with a steam room.

A separate guest house has a living area, dining area, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and washer/dryer.

Chang told Mansion Global the home took four years to build.

“The big, modern house market in L.A. has been nuts lately,” he told the real estate website.