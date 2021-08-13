Sacramento Real Estate Week: Your insider guide to the craziest housing market in 15 years

The Sacramento region is experiencing its wildest real estate market in 15 years. Prices have been jumping. Inventory is low. Bidding battles are common. And a new era of online buying and selling is dawning. It can be a daunting for market rookies, and even for experienced buyers and sellers.

With that in mind, The Sacramento Bee will host a weeklong series of daily live video sessions each day at noon from Aug. 23 to 27, featuring local housing experts and hosted by Bee real estate reporter Tony Bizjak.

We will explore the inner dynamics of the market and whether we are in a price bubble that may pop. We’ll talk about how to figure out what you can afford and how to make a competitive offer. We’ll tell sellers how to market your house and choose the best offer.

The Sacramento Real Estate Week events are exclusive for Sacramento Bee subscribers.

See below for the week’s full schedule.

Day 1: How does Sacramento’s housing market work? Get an inside look

When: Monday, Aug. 23 at noon

Panelist Ryan Lundquist will offer a data-based review of where the real estate market stands today. How did it get here? Why is it so intense? He will also offer an up-to-the-moment assessment of whether the market is softening.

Day 2: Is the Sacramento home price bubble about to pop?

When: Tuesday, Aug. 24 at noon

Panelist Dean Wehrli has studied the underlying demographics, trends and economics of the market, and has forecasts on where Sacramento prices will go in the next year.

He will answer the big question: Are we about to hit a price bubble that will pop?

Day 3: Buying a home? How to navigate Sacramento’s hyper-competitive market

When: Wednesday, Aug. 25 at noon

Realtors Yuri Ramirez-Villanueva and Tom Collom will offer detailed tips for buyers. Where to shop, the importance of pre-qualifying for a loan, how to make an attractive offer and more.

Day 4: Selling your home? How to get the best price in Sacramento real estate

When: Thursday, Aug. 26 at noon

Realtors Erin Stumpf and Kelly Pleasant will offer tips for sellers, including when to put your house on the market, how to set a price, how to market the house and more.

Day 5: Advice for first-time homebuyers in Sacramento’s real estate market

When: Friday, Aug. 27 at noon

Brandon Haefele, CEO/President of Catalyst Mortgage, will guide first-time homebuyers through the basic steps and issues they need to know about.

You can participate, too. Submit your questions for our panel experts in advance when you register for sessions on eventbrite.

»» RSVP for Sacramento Real Estate Week event at this link

