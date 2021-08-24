See hand-chiseled stone house at heart of Sonoma vineyard for sale for $19.5 million

A 187-acre Sonoma family vineyard and estate — a stunning property featuring a huge, hand-chiseled stone house with views, lakefront cabin and dock — has emerged on the market for the first time in 45 years with a price tag of $19.5 million.

Stonewood Estate has 56 acres of vineyards producing Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Frank and Malbec. There’s also a barn constructed with salvaged wood from Pier 41 in San Francisco and a stable with a bunkhouse, too.

“With commanding views of the rolling hillsides, vineyards, and the San Francisco Bay, the Stone House sits atop the property as an architectural gem of Sonoma Valley,” according to the official property listing.

“More than 30 years in the making and built from hand-chiseled stone and rock found in its own vineyard, the elegant home is exquisite inside and out. You’ll find everything from fanciful owls carved into the stone to multiple sets of huge arched beautiful French doors,” the listing staes.

The French chateau-style residence spans 5,275 square feet with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. The house features rustic exposed beam ceilings, fireplaces and interior and exterior living spaces.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The country cabin, which sits on a small lake, offers two more bedrooms and baths. The cozy home was constructed from reclaimed wood from the famous San Francisco docks, as well. The broad front porch that cantilevers over the water. The cabin’s windows and doors open onto a porch and boat dock. A large vegetable garden and fruit orchard sits nearby.

The rustic barn, which was built using wood salvaged from Pier 41, has parking for four cars, a wine cellar, tool room, plus an office or storage space below. A cabin-style guest retreat sits upstairs with a living room, bedroom and full bath. At the other end, there’s a second one-bedroom suite with a kitchen and full bath. Downstairs, there is a separate office and full bathroom.

Resting in the hills above Sonoma, the “vineyard features beautifully terraced slopes of vintage grape vines and well drained soil that produce intensely flavored fruit resulting in award winning wines prized by collectors the world over,” the listing states.

Peter Haywood purchased the property, 18000 Gehricke Road, in the 1970s and named the newly planted vineyard “Los Chamizal” for the thickets of hardwoods on the land. Los Chamizal was first planted in 1976 to 1978, becoming the estate vineyard for Haywood Winery.

Mark Stornetta of Compass is the listing agent.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER