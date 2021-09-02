The 10 most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento in August

A home in Sacramento that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in August.

In total, 109 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $750,404. The average price per square foot was $503.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in August, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$1.2 million, single family residence in the 1300 block of 40th Street A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1300 block of 40th Street in Sacramento. The price was $1,200,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The year of construction for the house was 1922 and the living area totals 1,984 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $605.

$1.2 million, single family residence in the 800 block of 46th Street The sale of the single family residence in the 800 block of 46th Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $1,200,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 2,250 square foot. The price per square foot was $533.

$1.2 million, single family residence in the 1300 block of 44th Street The 2,159 square foot single family residence in the 1300 block of 44th Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,200,000, $556 per square foot. The house was built in 1948.

$1.2 million, single family residence in the 4200 block of G Street The 2,684 square foot single family residence in the 4200 block of G Street, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,225,000, $456 per square foot. The house was built in 1940.

$1.3 million, single family residence in the 500 block of Old Burns Way The property in the 500 block of Old Burns Way in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $1,250,000. The single family residence has a living area of 2,515 square foot. The price per square foot is $497.

$1.3 million, single family residence in the 1400 block of 48th Street The sale of the single family residence in the 1400 block of 48th Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $1,300,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,970 square foot. The price per square foot was $660.

$1.3 million, single family residence in the 1500 block of 41st Street The sale of the single family residence in the 1500 block of 41st Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $1,342,500, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1944 and has a living area of 2,565 square foot. The price per square foot was $523.

$1.4 million, single family residence in the 600 block of 41st Street The property in the 600 block of 41st Street in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $1,350,000. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,012 square foot. The price per square foot is $1,334.

$1.4 million, single family residence in the 900 block of 44th Street The 2,804 square foot single family residence in the 900 block of 44th Street, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,449,000, $517 per square foot. The house was built in 1925.