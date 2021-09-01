The 10 most expensive homes sold in Folsom in August

A home that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Folsom in August.

In total, 363 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $733,650. The average price per square foot ended up at $349.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in August, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$1.4 million, single family residence in the 600 block of Sundahl Drive The 3,150 square foot single family residence in the 600 block of Sundahl Drive in Folsom has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,395,000, $443 per square foot. The house was built in 2018.

$1.4 million, single family residence in the 200 block of Falls Drive A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 200 block of Falls Drive in Folsom. The price was $1,400,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The year of construction for the house was 2006 and the living area totals 4,379 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $320.

$1.5 million, single family residence in the 300 block of Oak Canyon Way The sale of the single family residence in the 300 block of Oak Canyon Way, Folsom, has been finalized. The price was $1,460,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 2,640 square foot. The price per square foot was $553.

$1.6 million, single family residence in the 700 block of Heritage Place The sale of the single family residence in the 700 block of Heritage Place in Folsom has been finalized. The price was $1,580,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 5,476 square foot. The price per square foot was $289.

$1.7 million, single family residence in the 100 block of Dawn River Way The property in the 100 block of Dawn River Way in Folsom has new owners. The price was $1,746,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 7,274 square foot. The price per square foot is $240.

$1.8 million, single family residence in the 700 block of Heritage Place The 4,215 square foot single family residence in the 700 block of Heritage Place, Folsom, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,800,000, $427 per square foot. The house was built in 2016.

$2.1 million, single family residence in the 1700 block of Schillers Court The property in the 1700 block of Schillers Court in Folsom has received new owners. The price was $2,080,000. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 4,968 square foot. The price per square foot is $419.

$2.2 million, single family residence in the 700 block of Cristina Court The sale of the single family residence in the 700 block of Cristina Court, Folsom, has been finalized. The price was $2,175,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 4,800 square foot. The price per square foot was $453.