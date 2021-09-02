The most expensive homes sold in Natomas in August

A home in Sacramento that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Natomas in August.

In total, 420 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $504,833. The average price per square foot ended up at $265.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in August, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$790,000, single family residence in the 500 block of Lentini Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 500 block of Lentini Way in Sacramento. The price was $790,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The year of construction for the house was 2018 and the living area totals 3,327 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $237.

$800,000, single family residence in the 500 block of Hawkcrest Circle The 3,863 square foot single family residence in the 500 block of Hawkcrest Circle in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $800,000, $207 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

$815,000, single family residence in the 800 block of Hawkcrest Circle The property in the 800 block of Hawkcrest Circle in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $815,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,975 square foot. The price per square foot is $274.

$825,000, single family residence in the 1600 block of Edgemore Avenue The sale of the single family residence in the 1600 block of Edgemore Avenue in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $825,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,743 square foot. The price per square foot was $220.

$827,500, single family residence in the first block of Jamboree Court The sale of the single family residence in the first block of Jamboree Court, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $827,500, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,892 square foot. The price per square foot was $286.

$850,000, single family residence in the first block of Bluefeather Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the first block of Bluefeather Court in Sacramento. The price was $850,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The year of construction for the house was 2000 and the living area totals 2,405 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $353.

$855,000, single family residence in the 200 block of Lanfranco Circle The property in the 200 block of Lanfranco Circle in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $855,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,734 square foot. The price per square foot is $229.

$870,000, single family residence in the 2700 block of Macon Drive The 4,097 square foot single family residence in the 2700 block of Macon Drive, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $870,000, $212 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

$900,000, single family residence in the first block of Silvershore Court The sale of the single family residence in the first block of Silvershore Court in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,513 square foot. The price per square foot was $358.