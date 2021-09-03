The most expensive homes sold in Carmichael in August

A home that sold for $2.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Carmichael in August.

In total, 255 real estate sales were registered in the area, with an average price of $579,100. The average price per square foot was $322.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created in August, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$1.3 million, single family residence in the 2000 block of Lux Court The 3,326 square foot single family residence in the 2000 block of Lux Court in Carmichael has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,251,000, $376 per square foot. The house was built in 1971.

$1.3 million, single family residence in the 4700 block of Dovercourt Circle The sale of the single family residence in the 4700 block of Dovercourt Circle, Carmichael, has been finalized. The price was $1,283,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 2,956 square foot. The price per square foot was $434.

$1.3 million, single family residence in the 3700 block of Hollister Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 3700 block of Hollister Avenue in Carmichael. The price was $1,300,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The year of construction for the house was 1996 and the living area totals 805 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $1,615.

$1.4 million, single family residence in the 3000 block of Marlynn Street The property in the 3000 block of Marlynn Street in Carmichael has received new owners. The price was $1,385,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 4,275 square foot. The price per square foot is $324.

$1.4 million, single family residence in the 6800 block of Raldina Court A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 6800 block of Raldina Court in Carmichael. The price was $1,400,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The year of construction for the house was 1972 and the living area totals 3,266 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $429.

$1.5 million, single family residence in the 6400 block of Sutter Avenue The property in the 6400 block of Sutter Avenue in Carmichael has new owners. The price was $1,500,000. The house was built in 1949 and has a living area of 5,720 square foot. The price per square foot is $262.

$1.5 million, single family residence in the 6000 block of Ard Aven Place The sale of the single family residence in the 6000 block of Ard Aven Place in Carmichael has been finalized. The price was $1,535,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 5,410 square foot. The price per square foot was $284.

$2 million, single family residence on Stanley Avenue The property on Stanley Avenue in Carmichael has received new owners. The price was $1,995,000.

$2 million, single family residence in the 3300 block of Sunnybank Lane A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 3300 block of Sunnybank Lane in Carmichael. The price was $1,995,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The year of construction for the house was 2001 and the living area totals 3,775 square foot. The price per square foot ended up at $528.