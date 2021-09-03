See how much real estate prices changed in El Dorado Hills in August

The median price per square foot for a home in El Dorado Hills increased in August to $330. That’s $5 more than the El Dorado County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in El Dorado Hills was $319.

The most expensive community in El Dorado County is South Lake Tahoe, where the median price per square foot in August was $458.

The best deal can be found in the El Dorado County foothills, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $298.

In August, a 2,114 square foot home on Bates Circle in El Dorado Hills sold for $699,000.