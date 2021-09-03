See how much real estate prices changed in Lincoln in August

The median price per square foot for a home in Lincoln increased in August to $308, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $31 less than the Placer County median. In July, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Lincoln was $303.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Truckee, where the median price per square foot in August was $589.

Outside of Lincoln, the best deal can be found in Rocklin, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $315.

In August, a 2,337 square foot home on Grey Court in Lincoln sold for $720,000.